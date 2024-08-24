Schumacher's RARE collection for sale in stunning auction
Schumacher's RARE collection for sale in stunning auction
Over 250 items of F1 memorabilia from F1 legends including Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso are up for sale in an incredible auction.
A host of items from the seven-time world champion's time in F1 is on the market, from signed race-wear to a racing seat insert.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton DENIED Ferrari pairing as team announce replacement
READ MORE: Ricciardo SNUBBED as F1 prospect backed to partner Verstappen
F1 legends are no strangers to seeing auction lots with their names attached. Adrian Newey's final design for McLaren, the 2006 car tested by Lewis Hamilton ahead of his F1 debut, was for sale earlier this month.
Schumacher's items for sale are accompanied by memorabilia from Alonso, Jean Todt, David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher, and Giancarlo Fisichella.
What Michael Schumacher items are available at auction?
Car auction company RM Sotheby's describe their lots as 'an incredible collection of more than 250 pieces of Formula 1 memorabilia'.
The site adds that 'this landmark online auction represents a rare opportunity to acquire significant items from the career of one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time.'
One such item is the German's 1999 Ferrari race seat insert, as well as signed headsets and water bottles.
The stars of the auction are likely the signed racing suit from his championship-winning 2001 season, offered at around £17,000-21,000, and a signed helmet from the same year (~£25,000-34,000).
READ MORE: F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
For slightly less, fans can get their hands on a trio of signed Ferrari chairs, starting at just under £1,700. A race suit from Alonso is also on offer. Again from time at Ferrari, the suit was worn in the 2012 season, where he narrowly missed out on the title.
Other signed items from the Spaniard include a 2004 race helmet, 2003 visor, and various caps.
Offerings from the other drivers include more signed race-worn gear, plus signed flags and tyres.
READ MORE: Schumacher hits back at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Results Today: Red flag for FIERY crash derails session as surprise driver leads times
- 2 hours ago
F1 car BURSTS into flames after HUGE crash at Dutch GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 2024 Dutch Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Zandvoort
- 51 minutes ago
F1 teams handed FIA WARNING at Dutch GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: FIA confirm BREACH as team hit with court order
- 3 hours ago
Schumacher's RARE collection for sale in stunning auction
- 3 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct