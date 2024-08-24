Schumacher's RARE collection for sale in stunning auction

Over 250 items of F1 memorabilia from F1 legends including Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso are up for sale in an incredible auction.

A host of items from the seven-time world champion's time in F1 is on the market, from signed race-wear to a racing seat insert.

F1 legends are no strangers to seeing auction lots with their names attached. Adrian Newey's final design for McLaren, the 2006 car tested by Lewis Hamilton ahead of his F1 debut, was for sale earlier this month.

Schumacher's items for sale are accompanied by memorabilia from Alonso, Jean Todt, David Coulthard, Ralf Schumacher, and Giancarlo Fisichella.

Items from Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso are included

Ralf Schumacher (left) also has items in the RM Sotheby's auction

What Michael Schumacher items are available at auction?

Car auction company RM Sotheby's describe their lots as 'an incredible collection of more than 250 pieces of Formula 1 memorabilia'.

The site adds that 'this landmark online auction represents a rare opportunity to acquire significant items from the career of one of the best Formula 1 drivers of all time.'

One such item is the German's 1999 Ferrari race seat insert, as well as signed headsets and water bottles.

The stars of the auction are likely the signed racing suit from his championship-winning 2001 season, offered at around £17,000-21,000, and a signed helmet from the same year (~£25,000-34,000).

Some items from Michael Schumacher's title-winning 2001 season are for sale

For slightly less, fans can get their hands on a trio of signed Ferrari chairs, starting at just under £1,700. A race suit from Alonso is also on offer. Again from time at Ferrari, the suit was worn in the 2012 season, where he narrowly missed out on the title.

Other signed items from the Spaniard include a 2004 race helmet, 2003 visor, and various caps.

Offerings from the other drivers include more signed race-worn gear, plus signed flags and tyres.

