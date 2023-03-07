Ferrari evaluate concept after 'unexpected' Red Bull deficit

Sam Hall

Tuesday 7 March 2023 06:45

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur has conceded the deficit to Red Bull at the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix was unexpected after Carlos Sainz fell 48 seconds back from the race winner.

Max Verstappen dominated the first race of 2023 as he coasted to victory from his Red Bull team-mate, Sergio Perez.

But after Charles Leclerc was passed by the Mexican for second on lap 26, Ferrari's day took a downward spiral.

Sainz had struggled with degradation for the majority of the 57-lap duration and came home fourth, losing out to Fernando Alonso for the final podium position, while an engine failure put Leclerc out of the race on lap 40.

“It’s a shame not to finish the first one but before we can draw any conclusions (on the failure), we have to understand exactly what has happened," said Vasseur.

“But overall, I would say that the picture is not the one we expected before the race.

“If I wanted to summarise the situation, I would say that on the quali pace, we are there - we are matching Red Bull at least in Bahrain. It was a positive point.

“Now, we have to be fully realistic. If we want to improve, we have to have a clear picture of the situation and the reliability is not at the level that we need."

READ MORE: Vasseur reveals Ferrari 'game-killer' in Red Bull Bahrain battle

Vasseur backs Ferrari concept

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff conceded immediately after qualifying on Saturday that the Silver Arrows needed to change its concept in order to return to the top.

Following this bold statement and considering the margin of Ferrari's defeat to Red Bull, Vasseur was asked if he is confident the Scuderia's current car can be developed to match the reigning champion's pace.

“I’m completely convinced about this," he said.

"I never saw a car that was able to match the pace of another one in quali and not be able to in the race. Then, it is a matter of set up and some choices on the car.

“But this is not a matter of concept at all. I don’t think that we have to go in this direction.”

READ MORE: F1 Schedule 2023: Dates, times and TV details for all races