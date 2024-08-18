Multimillion Newey price tag revealed as boss admits HUGE leadership issue - GPFans F1 Recap
One of Lewis Hamilton's former cars, designed by Adrian Newey, is due to be sold under the hammer at a huge auction.
F1 team boss targets KEY issues during Steiner’s reign
An F1 team boss has criticised Haas during Guenther Steiner’s tenure at the team.
F1 champion set to assist McLaren star nail SURPRISE switch
A young McLaren driver is expected to gain the assistance of former world champion Fernando Alonso to land a coveted seat in Formula 1.
Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment
The Dutch Grand Prix is involved in 'legal proceedings', according to recent reports ahead of Formula 1's return to Zandvoort.
Ralf Schumacher’s ex-wife reacts to coming out in EXPLOSIVE interview
Ralf Schumacher's ex-wife Cora Brinkmann has reacted to the German recently coming out in an emotional interview.
Latest News
GPFans Recap
Multimillion Newey price tag revealed as boss admits HUGE leadership issue - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
F1 Off The Track
Sky F1 pundit SURPRISES fans in support for star
- 2 hours ago
Daniel Ricciardo
Ricciardo INTEGRITY questioned in recent attack on Red Bull star
- 3 hours ago
F1 Legends
Newey reveals UNBELIEVABLE Red Bull project surprise
- Yesterday 20:57
Max Verstappen
Verstappen hobby hack revealed despite Red Bull BAN
- Yesterday 19:27
F1 Social
Ferrari star DESPAIRS after being 'locked-out' of Aston Martin switch
- Yesterday 17:22
F1 Race Calendar 2024
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep