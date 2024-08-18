Multimillion Newey price tag revealed as boss admits HUGE leadership issue - GPFans F1 Recap

close global

One of Lewis Hamilton's former cars, designed by Adrian Newey, is due to be sold under the hammer at a huge auction.

F1 team boss targets KEY issues during Steiner’s reign

An F1 team boss has criticised Haas during Guenther Steiner’s tenure at the team.

F1 champion set to assist McLaren star nail SURPRISE switch

A young McLaren driver is expected to gain the assistance of former world champion Fernando Alonso to land a coveted seat in Formula 1.

Dutch GP faces 'legal proceedings' ahead of HUGE disappointment

The Dutch Grand Prix is involved in 'legal proceedings', according to recent reports ahead of Formula 1's return to Zandvoort.

Ralf Schumacher’s ex-wife reacts to coming out in EXPLOSIVE interview

Ralf Schumacher's ex-wife Cora Brinkmann has reacted to the German recently coming out in an emotional interview.

