McLaren chief sets WINNING example ahead of championship tussle

McLaren chief Zak Brown set a winning example for his team and drivers after showing off his skills in a race at the legendary Laguna Seca.

With McLaren having closed the gap to Red Bull in the constructors' championship in recent months, setting up an intense battle for the remainder of 2024, Brown would have been forgiven for putting his feet up during F1's summer break.

However, whilst F1 has paused, other racing action has continued, with the McLaren CEO getting involved at the annual Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion this weekend, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.

According to the Laguna Seca website, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is: "A museum revving to life with hundreds of historic and period-correct race and sports cars from nearly every era,"

"Yet, they are not for show. Drivers race them in corresponding run groups to enjoy them at speed and for the entertainment of thousands of enthusiastic visitors."

McLaren have closed the gap to Red Bull in the 2024 constructors' standings

Zak Brown is known to have a collection of iconic and classic cars

Zak Brown wins at Laguna Seca

One of the categories at the weekend event focused on F1 cars raced between 1966 and 1985, with drivers competing for the 'Mario Andretti Trophy'.

Brown took P1 in the race, taking to X, to celebrate his success.

"That’s a win in Monterey 🏆," Brown wrote.

"P1 in the Williams FW07B … incredible weekend driving this car and taking home the win at my home track makes it even more special 🇺🇸 #BeUnited."

That’s a win in Monterey 🏆 P1 in the Williams FW07B … incredible weekend driving this car and taking home the win at my home track makes it even more special 🇺🇸 #BeUnited pic.twitter.com/69qtkpvZsf — Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) August 17, 2024

The Williams FW07B was raced during the 1980 F1 season by Alan Jones and Carlos Reutemann and was the class of the field.

That year, the car took a total of six race victories, with one to Reutemann and five to Jones, who was eventually crowned drivers' champion. Unsurprisingly, Williams also claimed the constructors' championship that season, cementing the car's place in their esteemed history.

Unfortunately for Brown, it was not all success at Laguna Seca this weekend, though.

At another point during the on-track action, the McLaren chief was forced to retire his Silk Cut Jaguar XJR-8.

That car won endurance races in the late 1980s and is another that is part of Brown's impressive personal collection.

With an evidently jam-packed calendar, Brown will be aiming for his McLaren stars to follow in his footsteps as the F1 championship battle continues next weekend at the Dutch Grand Prix.

