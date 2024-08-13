Drive to Survive icon makes WILD F1 Game of Thrones comparison

A Drive to Survive icon has turned to Game of Thrones to explain the intricacies involved in making the hit Formula 1 TV show.

Since launching on Netflix back in 2019, Drive to Survive has given fans an in-depth look behind the scenes of F1, providing a unique insight into the personalities involved in the sport.

Interviews with drivers, team principals and pundits have captured the imagination of millions, with the sport attracting new fans as a result of the show's popularity.

Some of the sport's top stars - such as Daniel Ricciardo - have seen their profile raised further following their appearances, while former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has achieved celebrity status thanks to his frequent X-rated rants at the expense of his beleaguered drivers.

Former Haas boss Guenther Steiner shot to fame on Drive to Survive

The Netflix show has allowed fans to get a behind-the-scenes look at the world of F1

Drive to Survive is no Game of Thrones

Another man who has shot to fame since featuring on the docu-series is F1 pundit, presenter and author Will Buxton.

Tasked with explaining the basics for those unaccustomed to the intricacies of the sport, the Brit became a household name - and meme superstar.

Ahead of the launch of his new book, Grand Prix: An Illustrated History of Formula 1, the 43-year-old has opened up on his role in the hit series.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Buxton talked about the challenges of keeping audiences entertained, and provided a surprising example to illustrate his point.

When asked whether it was nice not to have to explain the rules of qualifying any more, he replied: "You know what? I still do. And there's a reason for that. It's not Game of Thrones, right?

"You don't have to watch season 1 [of Drive to Survive] to understand season 5 or 6 - you can just watch the last season.

Will Buxton is a regular contributor on the hit series

"If you're new to it, [we] still have to explain those basic things every now and then - not to the extent that we did in season 1 - but if you take for granted a basic level of understanding, if we just assume that everybody knows, you lose them.

"What I learned through my time with NBC Sports is, you have to be aware that you will have a viewer who's been watching the sport for 30 years and a viewer who's been watching the sport for 30 seconds.

"You have to walk that tightrope of not blinding the brand-new fan with things that are going to be scary and put them off.

"But you can't dumb it down to the extent that the fan of 30 years will be like: 'I know all this.’ It's very difficult to do."

