Cullen stunned by LEGENDARY race track as fresh adventure shared

Angela Cullen has revealed her first impressions of one of the world's most iconic circuits as she continues her new venture in motorsport.

The Kiwi is well known to Formula 1 fans, having been Lewis Hamilton's physiotherapist and performance manager from 2016-2023.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen anger 'costly' as Newey ally hints at SHOCK Red Bull exit

READ MORE: Ricciardo admits sadness over END of F1 career

The pair struck up a close friendship during their time together at Mercedes, with Cullen playing an important role as Hamilton added four more world titles to his haul.

Despite their professional relationship coming to a surprise end last year, they have remained close, with Hamilton keeping a close eye on her latest adventure stateside in the world of IndyCar racing.

Angela Cullen formed a close friendship with Lewis Hamilton during their time together

She now works alongside compatriot and IndyCar racer Marcus Armstrong

Cullen labels California track 'incredible'

Cullen now works alongside fellow New Zealander and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Marcus Armstrong.

The compatriots have forged up a strong connection in recent months, with Armstrong hailing her impact despite the 24-year-old experiencing an up-and-down campaign so far.

Though enduring some difficult times on the track, Cullen is enjoying her role, and is thrilled to have the opportunity to take in new experiences.

Speaking on the IndyCar YouTube channel at this season's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - held at Laguna Seca in California - the 50-year-old admitted she was stunned after seeing the legendary circuit up-close.

“I’ve been here four days - but first impression, it’s incredible!” she explained.

Laguna Seca is one of the most iconic circuits on the IndyCar calendar

READ MORE: Hamilton talks up title fight after incredible dig at Red Bull star

“So, I was running on the beach this morning - it’s Monterey, it’s really close to the coast, so there’s so much here to do.

“You get that energy from the sea, we’re between San Francisco and LA.

“When you drive out here, you drive up this crazy hill, you come up over the peak and you see the track and you’re like, are you serious?”

When asked about the world-renowned corkscrew, Cullen replied: “Oh my god! Seriously, just look at this!

“It’s crazy! I mean, you can just see how physical this must be when they’re coming in with speed.

“Tucking into that corner and getting around there - it’s insane.”

READ MORE: =Axed F1 star open to MAJOR move after being replaced by ex-Mercedes man

Related