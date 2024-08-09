close global

Verstappen reveals Call of Duty character as controversial F1 trait shared

Max Verstappen has revealed the appearance of his character in the popular video game series, Call of Duty, in a clip which also highlighted one of his most controversial traits.

With the season currently on a summer break, the defending Formula 1 champion has been enjoying some downtime in recent weeks.

The Dutchman leads Lando Norris in the drivers' championship by 78 points with just 10 rounds remaining, but hasn't had it all his own way during a season full of ups and downs.

Despite winning seven of the opening 10 races, the Red Bull star has shown signs of vulnerability in recent months, and has failed to claim victory on any of his last four outings.

It's been a turbulent campaign so far for Max Verstappen
The Dutchman is involved in a title battle with Lando Norris

Verstappen's venting revealed

It has also been a turbulent campaign off the track, with speculation over his future continuing to dominate the headlines.

Verstappen's own behaviour has also come under the spotlight, previously falling foul of his bosses over his appearance at a late-night sim racing event, just hours ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, where he finished fifth.

Some critics claimed his performance was impacted, leading to an agreement being reached that he would no longer participate in such events during race weekends.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko previously criticised Verstappen's late-night gaming habits

It would appear that Verstappen's love for gaming extends beyond the world of online racing, however, after revealing he is a big fan of first-person shooter, Call of Duty.

A clip recently shared on X showed the three-time champion showing an image of his character in the game to his father, Jos Verstappen, before the pair erupt in laughter.

They then go on to discuss one of the Red Bull star's most controversial traits, admitting that gaming allows him to air his frustrations.

"This is kind of Max's thing, to vent," Verstappen Sr said.

"Yeah, I can curse quite a bit," the reigning champion replied.

