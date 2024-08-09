Lewis Hamilton has been urged to send some more ‘love’ to his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

The seven-time world champion announced his departure from the team this year, after achieving six world drivers’ titles with Mercedes.

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, where he will reunite with GP2 (F2) team boss Fred Vasseur, and partner their current star Charles Leclerc.

His departure follows a challenging few seasons with the Brackley-based outfit, after losing the world title in dramatic circumstances in 2021.

Why has Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes?

Hamilton endured 56 races without a win in F1, as Mercedes’ performance dipped and the champion grew increasingly frustrated.

However, the team have recently caught up with the front of the grid, culminating in a stunning home victory at Silverstone for Hamilton.

In addition to his British GP win, the 39-year-old inherited the victory after his team-mate George Russell, who was disqualified at the Belgian Grand Prix.

After a tricky start to the year, speculation soon spread that favouritism was at play within the team, with boss Toto Wolff forced to deny the allegations, alongside his two drivers.

Despite a rollercoaster season, Wolff and Hamilton remain in good spirits, as exemplified in a recent video on Mercedes’ social media.

Toto Wolff requests a 'love song' from Lewis Hamilton in latest Mercedes video

The pair were asked how they would reply to certain texts, where the team boss urged for his driver to show him some more love.

“You never gave me a singing voice note,” Wolff said.

“No I haven’t. I should do one,” Hamilton replied.

“A proper song. A love song,” Wolff teased.

Waiting for our own singing voicenote from Lewis 🎶 @WhatsApp asked LH and Toto how they'd respond to real chat scenarios 👀 pic.twitter.com/fbFXx1k2jh — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 7, 2024

