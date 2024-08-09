close global

Hamilton startled after Wolff throws down love song challenge

Lewis Hamilton has been urged to send some more ‘love’ to his Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff.

The seven-time world champion announced his departure from the team this year, after achieving six world drivers’ titles with Mercedes.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen given NEW F1 'team-mate' as Ricciardo handed huge BOOST

READ MORE: Horner investigation verdict announced in huge Red Bull decision

Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025, where he will reunite with GP2 (F2) team boss Fred Vasseur, and partner their current star Charles Leclerc.

His departure follows a challenging few seasons with the Brackley-based outfit, after losing the world title in dramatic circumstances in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari for 2025
Lewis Hamilton has enjoyed a record breaking career at Mercedes

Why has Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes?

Hamilton endured 56 races without a win in F1, as Mercedes’ performance dipped and the champion grew increasingly frustrated.

However, the team have recently caught up with the front of the grid, culminating in a stunning home victory at Silverstone for Hamilton.

In addition to his British GP win, the 39-year-old inherited the victory after his team-mate George Russell, who was disqualified at the Belgian Grand Prix.

After a tricky start to the year, speculation soon spread that favouritism was at play within the team, with boss Toto Wolff forced to deny the allegations, alongside his two drivers.

Despite a rollercoaster season, Wolff and Hamilton remain in good spirits, as exemplified in a recent video on Mercedes’ social media.

READ MORE: Mercedes chief reveals MAJOR reason behind Hamilton departure for Ferrari

Toto Wolff requests a 'love song' from Lewis Hamilton in latest Mercedes video

The pair were asked how they would reply to certain texts, where the team boss urged for his driver to show him some more love.

“You never gave me a singing voice note,” Wolff said.

“No I haven’t. I should do one,” Hamilton replied.

“A proper song. A love song,” Wolff teased.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Charles Leclerc Toto Wolff Fred Vasseur
