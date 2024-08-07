Nicole Piastri lends support to son's F1 RIVAL in hilarious fashion
Oscar Piastri's mum declared her support for one of his Formula 1 rivals during a recent podcast appearance.
In the hilarious discussion, Nicole Piastri revealed how she found fame on social media, talked through some of the McLaren star's career highlights, and even found time to deliver a few brutal putdowns at her son's expense.
Her comments come amidst what has been an excellent second season in F1 for the 23-year-old Australian.
Having shown glimpses of his talent during his rookie year in 2023, Piastri has become a consistent performer over the course of this campaign, producing a number of impressive performances and results alongside team-mate Lando Norris.
RB star has new fan
His maiden F1 win at the Hungarian Grand Prix in July helped secure a first one-two for McLaren since 2021, and confirmed that the British team are serious challengers to Red Bull for this year's constructors' title.
Though a drivers' title may be out of reach for now, his 2024 displays have shown that he has many of the ingredients required to be a contender for championships in the future.
While his mum remains his biggest fan, she appears to be happily throwing her support behind one of his rivals too.
Appearing on the latest episode of The Red Flags Podcast, she sported a top featuring the name of Visa Cash App RB racer Yuki Tsunoda.
The hilarious move prompted one fan to label the pair the 'coolest mum-son duo in F1'.
Nicole, Oscar’s mom, wore a Yuki shirt to her @TheRedFlags_Pod appearance 😭— did oscar score points in f1 today? (@oscarpiastri81) August 5, 2024
This is the best son-mom duo in F1, no debate here pic.twitter.com/5BOQzWirdl
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep