F1 fans overwhelmingly predict Perez summer AXING
Sergio Perez has been predicted to be removed from his seat at Red Bull during the summer break in a recent poll conducted by GPFans.
An announcement from team principal Christian Horner last week seemingly put Perez's contract rumours to bed, when he said the Mexican would see out the deal that he signed earlier this season.
This followed months of speculation, with Perez's poor performances both in 2023 and 2024 putting him under immense pressure.
The 34-year-old started the season well, with four podiums from the opening five races of the season, but has since struggled, culminating in a Belgian Grand Prix in which he looked devoid of any confidence.
Despite starting second and his team-mate Max Verstappen down in 11th, Perez fell behind the Dutchman, meaning he has not beaten his team-mate in a grand prix since April 2023.
Red Bull's driver dilemma
When Perez signed a new contract to stay with the team back in June, many questioned whether Red Bull had acted too quickly, particularly with the Mexican's performances having already dropped off at that stage of the season.
It led to rumours of an exit clause in his contract, with some reports suggesting that clause would be activated during the summer break, promoting either Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson into the top seat.
Now, a poll conducted by GPFans suggests fans believe that should still be the case, with 75% saying Perez should not be given until the end of the season with the world champions.
15% believe he should see out the season, while 9% think he should be demoted to Red Bull's sister team, Visa Cash App RB.
