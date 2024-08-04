Ferrari boss reveals how Hamilton's 'personal baggage' will impact team

Ferrari boss Fred Vasseur has discussed how Lewis Hamilton’s ‘personal baggage’ will impact the team when he joins next season.

The seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving Mercedes for the Scuderia earlier this year, after a difficult few years in F1.

Mercedes have struggled compared to their rivals after the regulations changed in 2022, with Hamilton enduring 56 races without a win.

However, after introducing upgrades in Canada the Brackley-based outfit have discovered pace, with Hamilton ending his winless streak at Silverstone.

Lewis Hamilton will move to Ferrari in 2025

Lewis Hamilton ended his winless streak at Silverstone

Will Lewis Hamilton regret his move to Ferrari?

After George Russell’s disqualification from the Belgian Grand Prix, Hamilton inherited the race victory, becoming the only other driver alongside Max Verstappen to claim multiple race wins this season.

Some have suggested Hamilton could regret his move to Ferrari, as his current team continue to outperform his future team.

However, Ferrari remain energised by Hamilton’s upcoming arrival, with team principal Fred Vasseur outlining the key qualities the champion will bring to the team.

Fred Vasseur reveals 'personal baggage' Hamilton will bring to Ferrari

"One thing that is valid for Lewis, but also for the engineers, is that it is important to have a cultural mix, with people from different backgrounds, experiences and education,” Vasseur said to FormulaPassion.

“Hamilton brings his own personal baggage. In addition to being a seven-time world champion, he has a great deal of experience in working with top teams, such as McLaren and Mercedes.

“I also know his qualities and I am sure that he will contribute to the evolution of the team. It is not just a question of being fast on the track, but also of motivating and pushing the team."

