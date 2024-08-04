close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Aston Martin chief reveals hidden ADVANTAGE of billionaire owner

Aston Martin chief reveals hidden ADVANTAGE of billionaire owner

Aston Martin chief reveals hidden ADVANTAGE of billionaire owner

Aston Martin chief reveals hidden ADVANTAGE of billionaire owner

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack has claimed that the setup of the team's hierarchy offers them an advantage over their rivals.

Krack's team is owned and headed up by billionaire Lawrence Stroll, theoretically giving the team a single-minded clarity of vision and direction from the very top of the organisational chart.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change

Many other teams are run more by committee, or at least by means of more traditional hierarchies with less hands-on and all-powerful owners.

Stroll's strong position in the team has been reflected in his son's continued employment as Aston Martin's second driver, now halfway through his fourth season in a row without a single podium finish – while his team-mates in that time have racked up nine between them.

READ MORE: Hamilton teases AMAZING Olympics debut as 'natural' skill revealed

Mike Krack has overseen improvements at Aston Martin
Lance Stroll's grid spot has been hotly debated

What is Aston Martin's hidden strength?

Krack insisted in an interview with the Mirror this week that Stroll's top-down management style allowed the team to stay agile, calling it an 'asset' and insisting that he prefers working under this regime.

"When you come from being a smaller team, there are opportunities because small teams can react faster, small teams are very agile in taking decisions," he said.

"We are fortunate, we are not a corporate structure, we are not a corporate organisation - we have one man who can decide very fast. And if we can preserve that, it could be an asset."

Asked if it's possible to build a consistent contender this way, he replied: "I think yes, if we maintain the structure that we have now. The board is one man, and it's really much, much easier. I've been in a corporate world before and I think I have a very good [position from which to] compare. I prefer the current one."

READ MORE: F1 star tipped to SIGN for Audi F1 project 'against all odds'

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Aston Martin F1 Headlines Mike Krack Lawrence Stroll
F1 driver return CONFIRMED at Spa
Latest F1 News

F1 driver return CONFIRMED at Spa

  • July 24, 2024 08:27
Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge
Latest F1 News

Newey hope for Aston Martin and McLaren as Ferrari DOUBTS emerge

  • July 16, 2024 18:57

Latest News

Aston Martin

Aston Martin chief reveals hidden ADVANTAGE of billionaire owner

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton revelation divulged by Cullen as Verstappen calls for change

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Former F1 team boss takes defiant stance in Russell and Mercedes PAY debate

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Chaotic multi-car pile-up sees former F1 driver's Nurburgring hopes dashed

  • Today 12:57
Latest F1 News

McLaren blasted after making controversial driver decision

  • Today 11:57
F1 at the Olympics

Rival F1 stars involved in talks over competing at the Olympics

  • Today 10:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x