Vettel goes 'undercover' in wife's name to race on TWO WHEELS

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has reportedly taken his wife’s name in order to compete anonymously in a race.

The German retired from Formula 1 in 2022, finishing his F1 career with Aston Martin, but has not left the world of motorsport behind completely.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull hit with hammer blow as MAJOR departure seeks 'unique' challenge

READ MORE: Red Bull announce BOMBSHELL team principal exit to F1 rivals

Vettel returned to Suzuka in 2023 where he launched his bee hotels, and drove around Imola this year in Ayrton Senna’s McLaren MP4/8 to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the F1 legend's death.

Earlier this year, the champion also took part in a hypercar test in the Porsche 963 at Motorland Aragon, after revealing an interest in endurance events.

Sebastian Vettel retired in 2022
Vettel has returned to Suzuka to launch his bee hotels in 2023

Sebastian Vettel competes in cycle race

Vettel has not only competed on four wheels, but also on two, and recently went ‘undercover’ at the Off-road Finnmark event last weekend.

The champion crossed the line in 44th, however if you scanned the entry list you would not see the name Sebastian Vettel but instead Sebastian Sprater.

Vettel’s pseudonym was inspired by his wife, who is called Hanna Prater, with Vettel adding an S to the name and competing under the Norwegian flag.

The former Red Bull and Aston Martin star finished the 150 kilometre cycle race in 8 hours and 55 minutes, where he was congratulated by the audience and his family at the end.

Vettel is not the only F1 driver to compete in cycle races, with Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas also a keen cyclist.

The Finn frequently posts cycling pictures on his social media, and has competed in a few events already in 2024.

Bottas took his first win on gravel around the 114km ‘lakes course’ at the FNLD GRVL event in June, where his partner Tiffany Cromwell also won the main 177km ‘midnight sun’ women’s race.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Newey Ferrari theory revealed ahead of 2025 switch

