close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Williams F1 boss reveals MOTIVATING factor behind Sainz deal

Williams F1 boss reveals MOTIVATING factor behind Sainz deal

Williams F1 boss reveals MOTIVATING factor behind Sainz deal

Anujit Vijayakumar
Williams F1 boss reveals MOTIVATING factor behind Sainz deal

Williams Racing chief James Vowles has opened up on his reasons for heavily pursuing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz after it was confirmed that the Spaniard will join the team for 2025 and beyond.

With the F1 break officially upon us, Williams revealed that they had secured the Spaniard's signature, ending the long saga surrounding Sainz's future.

F1 HEADLINES: Ferrari pushing to fix major Hamilton problem as champion's FRUSTRATION revealed

READ MORE: Key reason Sainz REJECTED F1 team in 'turmoil' revealed

Previously, Sainz had been linked with the likes of Alpine and Kick Sauber, with the latter set to become Audi in 2026.

Williams is the team he ended up going for, however, signing a multi-year deal after a very public chase by team boss Vowles.

Carlos Sainz will don new colours in 2025
Carlos Sainz will have Alex Albon as a team-mate for 2025

James Vowles reveals Carlos Sainz motivation

Now, Vowles has revealed the motivating factor behind the Sainz deal, and why he chased the Spaniard so intently.

“I needed a leader, not just someone who is quick in the car," Vowles explained to Formula1.com.

"I wanted everything around them to be just right in order to create performance. Carlos has that.

"If you look at every team he’s gone to – look at where they started and where they finished. You’ll see he has a history of ending in a much better place in the team than when he started.”

Carlos Sainz is a three-time F1 race winner

Vowles also revealed that he was totally upfront with Sainz on joining the team, selling the three-time race winner on the project they are currently undergoing.

"Everything I have told him is the truth behind this project," the Williams boss added.

"So that means all the good bits and all the bad bits. It’s just been consistent from start to finish.

"This is who we are, this what we’re investing in, this why I believe in it, this is what it looks like in the future – do you want to be part of it?"

Fortunately for Williams, Sainz's answer to that question was 'yes'.

READ MORE: Sainz OFFICIALLY ends contract saga with new team announcement

Related

Ferrari F1 Carlos Sainz Alpine James Vowles Williams Racing
Crazy stat puts F1 team ahead of the curve with driver transfer
Latest F1 News

Crazy stat puts F1 team ahead of the curve with driver transfer

  • July 30, 2024 22:57
EXCLUSIVE: Williams star reveals CHAMPIONSHIP expectations ahead of performance ‘jump’
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Williams star reveals CHAMPIONSHIP expectations ahead of performance ‘jump’

  • July 30, 2024 18:44

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Active F1 manufacturer 'shuts down' historic factory ahead of shock move

  • 1 minute ago
Latest F1 News

F1 legend insists 'winning mentality' nearly thwarted Hamilton victory

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip;

Williams F1 boss reveals MOTIVATING factor behind Sainz deal

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 team CLOSE IN on 2025 driver signing

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Off The Track

Cullen reveals KEY to racing return following Hamilton split

  • Today 09:57
Latest F1 News

F1 winner delivers SCATHING Mercedes verdict after major FIA punishment

  • Today 09:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x