Williams F1 boss reveals MOTIVATING factor behind Sainz deal

Williams Racing chief James Vowles has opened up on his reasons for heavily pursuing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz after it was confirmed that the Spaniard will join the team for 2025 and beyond.

With the F1 break officially upon us, Williams revealed that they had secured the Spaniard's signature, ending the long saga surrounding Sainz's future.

Previously, Sainz had been linked with the likes of Alpine and Kick Sauber, with the latter set to become Audi in 2026.

Williams is the team he ended up going for, however, signing a multi-year deal after a very public chase by team boss Vowles.

James Vowles reveals Carlos Sainz motivation

Now, Vowles has revealed the motivating factor behind the Sainz deal, and why he chased the Spaniard so intently.

“I needed a leader, not just someone who is quick in the car," Vowles explained to Formula1.com.

"I wanted everything around them to be just right in order to create performance. Carlos has that.

"If you look at every team he’s gone to – look at where they started and where they finished. You’ll see he has a history of ending in a much better place in the team than when he started.”

Vowles also revealed that he was totally upfront with Sainz on joining the team, selling the three-time race winner on the project they are currently undergoing.

"Everything I have told him is the truth behind this project," the Williams boss added.

"So that means all the good bits and all the bad bits. It’s just been consistent from start to finish.

"This is who we are, this what we’re investing in, this why I believe in it, this is what it looks like in the future – do you want to be part of it?"

Fortunately for Williams, Sainz's answer to that question was 'yes'.

