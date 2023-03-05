Ewan Gale

Sunday 5 March 2023 13:13 - Updated: 14:33

Ferrari has changed the energy store in Charles Leclerc's SF-23 ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Monégasque was Red Bull's closest challenger in the first qualifying session of the year and finished third, behind pole-sitter Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

But Leclerc had been second before the final runs of Q3, for which he failed to return to the track in what was described as a strategic decision to save a set of soft tyres for the race.

This theory can now be doubted somewhat with the change of ES ahead of the season opener.

A report from the FIA stewards read: "The energy store is one of the two new energy stores allowed for the 2023 championship season and this is in conformity with Article 28.2 of the 2023 Formula 1 sporting regulations."

With approval being given by the FIA despite being under parc fermé conditions, Leclerc will not face a grid drop.

But concerns will be raised over the Scuderia's reliability after a swathe of issues last year, with only two ES allocated per driver, per season.

Nearly time for lights out 🚥@Charles_Leclerc lines up in P3 and @Carlossainz55 in P4 👊#BahrainGP 🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/wgTu0fTc9y — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) March 5, 2023

