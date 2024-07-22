McLaren star caught in tangle as Verstappen gives BULLISH response - GPFans F1 Recap
McLaren star caught in tangle as Verstappen gives BULLISH response - GPFans F1 Recap
A member of the McLaren F1 family got caught in a shocking pileup whilst driving on Sunday afternoon.
Verstappen gives BULLISH response to Hamilton after Hungary collision
Max Verstappen has refused to apologise for his incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
How McLaren mess between Norris and Piastri could change their F1 future
Andrea Stella's McLaren team secured their first one-two victory in Formula 1 in three years in Hungary, but where does this leave the team after a controversial weekend?
FIA to trial UNUSUAL new F1 feature
The FIA are set to trial an unusual new feature on Formula 1 cars which will improve the racing experience for drivers.
Why RATTLED Verstappen risks throwing title lead away with returning problem
Having seemingly lost his dominance among the grid, what is Verstappen's biggest weakness?
