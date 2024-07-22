McLaren star caught in tangle as Verstappen gives BULLISH response - GPFans F1 Recap

A member of the McLaren F1 family got caught in a shocking pileup whilst driving on Sunday afternoon.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen gives BULLISH response to Hamilton after Hungary collision

Max Verstappen has refused to apologise for his incident with Lewis Hamilton at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

How McLaren mess between Norris and Piastri could change their F1 future

Andrea Stella's McLaren team secured their first one-two victory in Formula 1 in three years in Hungary, but where does this leave the team after a controversial weekend?

➡️ READ MORE

FIA to trial UNUSUAL new F1 feature

The FIA are set to trial an unusual new feature on Formula 1 cars which will improve the racing experience for drivers.

➡️ READ MORE

Why RATTLED Verstappen risks throwing title lead away with returning problem

Having seemingly lost his dominance among the grid, what is Verstappen's biggest weakness?

➡️ READ MORE

Related