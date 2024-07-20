Red Bull suffer NIGHTMARE as Horner reveals Perez crisis talks - GPFans F1 Recap

Verstappen's Formula 1 dominance was dented once again in qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix, with both McLarens qualifying ahead of the championship leader.

Horner reveals Red Bull crisis talks with Perez in BIZARRE location

Christian Horner has admitted he held urgent crisis talks with Sergio Perez to discuss the Red Bull driver's worsening performance.

Mercedes star suffers SHOCK early exit at Hungarian GP

One of the favourites to claim pole position at the Hungarian Grand Prix fell in the first session of Saturday's qualifying session.

Verstappen could force Mercedes star into SHOCK team switch

A recent report has suggested that Max Verstappen could cause a shock team switch for a current Mercedes star.

Kravitz reveals ‘UGLY’ Newey Red Bull idea snubbed

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has noted an interesting development to Red Bull's car, in a huge snub to design guru Adrian Newey.

