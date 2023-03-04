Alpine extend key collaboration

Sam Hall

Saturday 4 March 2023 13:28

Alpine has confirmed an extension of its relationship with title partner BWT to partner the manufacturer's driver academy.

BWT has been a strategic partner of Alpine since the team evolved from Renault last term.

This strategic collaboration has now extended to provide support to the Alpine Academy, a programme that has young drivers competing in both F2 and F3.

“We are delighted to progress our already fantastic partnership with BWT to the Alpine Academy," said Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

"This year we have an increased intake on the programme with nine drivers in total, five of whom will compete regularly during the Formula 1 race weekends.

"Not only will our young drivers benefit from the use of BWT’s expertise in hydration, but they now also have the opportunity to represent the colours of both Alpine and BWT to match that of the Formula 1 team.

"It’s an exciting extension to our partnership and one of which we are exceptionally proud.”

READ MORE: Despondent Hamilton frustrated by Mercedes after 'repeat' Bahrain blunder

Alpine has a total of nine drivers in its Academy this year, backing entrants in Formula 4, EuroFormula, International Karting and the Formula 1 Academy as well as in the major F1 support series.

"We are very happy to extend our partnership with BWT Alpine F1 Team to the Alpine Academy," added BWT CMO Lutz Hübner.

"We see great importance in the various junior racing categories in nurturing the team’s young talents and we are proud to be a part of this journey."

READ MORE: F1 is for everyone – stop gatekeeping and make room for all