Ferrari F1 star reveals ADVANTAGE he has with Hamilton’s arrival
A Ferrari star has revealed how Lewis Hamilton’s arrival at the team could provide him with an advantage.
The seven-time world champion announced his move earlier this year, where he revealed he would leave Mercedes to join the Scuderia in 2025.
Mercedes have struggled to compete with their rivals since the 2022 regulations changes, but have recently extracted performance out of their W15.
George Russell snatched a thrilling win in Austria, and Hamilton ended his two-and-a-half year wait for a race victory at Silverstone.
Bearman reveals Hamilton Ferrari advantage
As Mercedes’ fortunes have improved, Ferrari’s have taken a downward turn since Charles Leclerc’s win in Monaco.
Ferrari have struggled to compete with Red Bull, McLaren and Mercedes during recent events, with Leclerc finishing outside of the points the past two consecutive weekends.
The deficit in performance between Mercedes and Ferrari have led some to question whether Hamilton has made the right decision by switching teams for 2025.
However, Ferrari’s junior driver, Ollie Bearman, has revealed that the champion will bring a ‘winning mentality’ back to the team next season.
"I think he'll bring a lot of experience to the team," Bearman said to Sky Sports.
"He's won seven world championships - that's something that not many people can say. He'll bring a good mentality to the team, a winning mentality, but of course his talent is undeniable. He's one of the best to have ever done it."
Bearman will join Haas in 2025, and has outlined the advantage Hamilton's arrival at Ferrari could provide for his own F1 career.
"It's great that I in some way he can share his experience with me slightly," Bearman added.
"I hope that I will learn a lot from him and I hope that Ferrari will as well because I think he will be a great asset to the team."
