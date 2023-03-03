Red Bull baffled by Verstappen issues as 'car jumping around a lot more than testing'

Sam Hall

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has conceded the team is at a loss to explain a problem with Max Verstappen's RB19 during first practice in Bahrain.

Verstappen ended the opening practice session of the F1 season third fastest, trailing behind team-mate Sergio Perez and Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso.

The Dutchman and his team-mate were separated by six-tenths while both running the same soft compound tyres.

Questioned on the deficit, Marko told Sky Germany: "In Max's case, there was a big change in the behaviour of the car, something we can't explain at the moment.

"The temperatures are a bit different now, but we need to find out what's going on and why the car is down. compared to the winter tests so difficult to react."

Verstappen struggles with bouncing issues into FP2

Verstappen also continued his complaints into the second practice session, saying on team radio: "I also feel like the car is jumping around a lot more than testing."

Verstappen eventually finished second in the later session, two-thousandths of a second in front of team-mate Sergio Perez.

German outlet Auto Motor Und Sport reports that Red Bull experimented a bit with the setup on the front axle in FP1 and that the change did not work, with Verstappen struggling to recognise his car.

Red Bull have yet to confirm that report but no doubt, after an impressive pre-season test, the title favourites have a few issues to resolve.

