Verstappen gives NO crash apology as ‘bandit’ could lead team success - GPFans F1 Recap

McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed he hasn't received an apology from Max Verstappen after the pair collided at the Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 ‘bandit’ RETURN could bring success to struggling team

The former boss of Formula 1 revealed his role in helping F1 legend Briatore to return to the sport.

F1 team announces Ferrari driver SIGNING as 2025 grid takes shape

Haas have announced their new driver signing for the 2025 F1 season.

How Norris could THRIVE at Silverstone despite Verstappen ‘twist’

Lando Norris has been tipped to thrive at his home race at Silverstone by a former British Grand Prix winner.

F1 stars SURPRISE superfan after Silverstone sacrifice

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have sprung a sweet surprise for a super supporter ahead of the British Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed

  • Yesterday 20:12
F1 News Today: Top staff POACHED as Red Bull reveals stunning change
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Top staff POACHED as Red Bull reveals stunning change

  • Yesterday 05:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Verstappen gives NO crash apology as ‘bandit’ could lead team success - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Channel 4 schedule for the Silverstone weekend

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Social

Election fever grabs F1 as exit poll predicts SHOCK RESULT

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars

Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari F1 wonderkid Bearman reveals 'dream' future move

  • Yesterday 21:12
F1 Superstars

Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues

  • Yesterday 20:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024

F1 Standings

