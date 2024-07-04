Verstappen gives NO crash apology as ‘bandit’ could lead team success - GPFans F1 Recap
McLaren star Lando Norris has revealed he hasn't received an apology from Max Verstappen after the pair collided at the Austrian Grand Prix.
F1 ‘bandit’ RETURN could bring success to struggling team
The former boss of Formula 1 revealed his role in helping F1 legend Briatore to return to the sport.
F1 team announces Ferrari driver SIGNING as 2025 grid takes shape
Haas have announced their new driver signing for the 2025 F1 season.
How Norris could THRIVE at Silverstone despite Verstappen ‘twist’
Lando Norris has been tipped to thrive at his home race at Silverstone by a former British Grand Prix winner.
F1 stars SURPRISE superfan after Silverstone sacrifice
McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have sprung a sweet surprise for a super supporter ahead of the British Grand Prix.
GPFans Recap
- 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix
F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Channel 4 schedule for the Silverstone weekend
- 2 hours ago
F1 Social
Election fever grabs F1 as exit poll predicts SHOCK RESULT
- 3 hours ago
F1 Superstars
Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT
- 3 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip
Ferrari F1 wonderkid Bearman reveals 'dream' future move
- Yesterday 21:12
F1 Superstars
Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues
- Yesterday 20:27
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep