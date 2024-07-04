F1 stars SURPRISE superfan after Silverstone sacrifice

McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have sprung a sweet surprise for a super supporter ahead of the British Grand Prix.

The papaya pair have had a strong season so far, with Norris second in the standings and Piastri four places back in his second season in the sport.

F1 HEADLINES: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed

READ MORE: F1 team announces Ferrari driver SIGNING as 2025 grid takes shape

Norris lost ground in the title race at the Austrian Grand Prix after contact with Max Verstappen caused him to retire, whilst the Dutchman recovered to P5 to gain 10 points over his British rival.

Norris is now looking to put those demons to bed at his home race, where he scored a podium in 2023.

Lando Norris took the first win of the career in Miami

Oscar Piastri continues to impress for McLaren after a strong rookie season

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri surprise super fan

Many fans have to take time off school and work to attend races, but one supporter is skipping part of a major milestone in her young life to get to the Silverstone in time.

F1 super fan Jess is missing some of her school prom to attend the British Grand Prix. After being told that she was appearing on a podcast, she was surprised to find herself live on the Capital breakfast show.

Dressed in full McLaren merchandise, she was even more shocked to see Norris and Piastri burst in - sporting bowties over their teamwear - with flowers and a tiara.

"We heard that you were gonna choose us over your prom, so we brought the prom to you," said Piastri.

READ MORE: Fellow racer calls for Verstappen BAN after Norris collision

"The main thing is that she's got my hat [crown] on not Oscar's!" Norris joked.

"I need to know where to wave," he added, having found out where the fan will be sitting.

The special moment had an unexpected additional benefit too. During the segment, it was revealed this was actually the first prom for both McLaren drivers having never attended one at school.

Later in the show, the pair predicted a one-two finish for the team at Silverstone, and Piastri told hosts that Norris would be most likely to appear on Love Island and turn up late to training out of the pair.

Norris also revealed that his trainer denied him the chance to get a tattoo mid-season, believing it could negatively affect his performance.

READ MORE: F1 British Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Silverstone

Related