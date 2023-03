F1 2023 qualifying team-mate head-to-head rankings

Sam Hall

The F1 season may only be one qualifying session old but bragging rights are already being claimed within the 10 teams.

Qualifying often shows which drivers can become one with the car when it matters most, with some of the greatest F1 moments happening on a Saturday.

These stats are purely based on qualifying and do not reflect grid penalties applied for the race itself.

Sprint weekends are included on this list given a proper qualifying session does take place on a Friday.

F1 2022 qualifying head to head

Red Bull

Max Verstappen 1 - 0 Sergio Perez

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Verstappen 1 - - Perez 1 - -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Verstappen 1 Bahrain Perez 2 Bahrain

Charles Leclerc 1 - 0 Carlos Sainz

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Leclerc 1 - - Sainz 1 - -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Leclerc 3 Bahrain Sainz 4 Bahrain

George Russell 1 - 0 Lewis Hamilton

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Russell 1 - - Hamilton 1 - -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Russell 6 Bahrain Hamilton 7 Bahrain

Alpine

Pierre Gasly 0 - 1 Esteban Ocon

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Gasly - - 1 Ocon 1 - -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Gasly 17 Bahrain Ocon 9 Bahrain

Lando Norris 1 - 0 Oscar Pastri

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Norris - 1 - Piastri - - 1

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Norris 11 Bahrain Piastri 19 Bahrain

Valtteri Bottas 1 - 0 Zhou Guanyu

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Bottas - 1 - Zhou - 1 -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Bottas 12 Bahrain Zhou 13 Bahrain

Kevin Magnussen 0 - 1 Nico Hulkenberg

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Magnussen - - 1 Hulkenberg 1 - -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Magnussen 18 Bahrain Hulkenberg 10 Bahrain

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso 1 - 0 Lance Stroll

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Alonso 1 - - Stroll 1 - -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Alonso 5 Bahrain Stroll 8 Bahrain

AlphaTauri

Nyck de Vries 0 - 1 Yuki Tsunoda

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 De Vries - - 1 Tsunoda - 1 -

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race De Vries 20 Bahrain Tsunoda 14 Bahrain

Alex Albon 1 - 0 Logan Sargeant

Driver Q3 Q2 Q1 Albon - 1 - Sargeant - - 1

Best qualifying position

Driver Position Race Albon 15 Bahrain Sargeant 16 Bahrain

