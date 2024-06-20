Horner CRITICISED on Verstappen ban as iconic F1 team disqualification fears revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Ex-Formula 1 team boss Eddie Jordan has admitted he would ban Max Verstappen from participating in one of his favourite off-track pastimes if he were in Christian Horner's shoes.
Iconic F1 team DISQUALIFICATION fears revealed over ‘DRS’ decision
A former Formula 1 star has revealed how fears over disqualification prevented an iconic brand from bringing game-changing upgrades to their car.
Sky F1 pundit reveals Verstappen’s Mercedes ‘worry’
Ted Kravitz has revealed the driver Max Verstappen should be worried about if he wants to move to Mercedes.
Schumacher BLASTS Mercedes star in Verstappen assertion
Sky Germany pundit and former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has spoken ominously about George Russell whilst weighing up a potential Max Verstappen move to Mercedes.
F1 icon DOUBTS mentality of RB star
A Formula 1 legend has questioned the mentality of one young driver with ambitions to join Red Bull.
Latest News
Horner CRITICISED on Verstappen ban as iconic F1 team disqualification fears revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
- 1 hour ago
Iconic Ferrari popularity sparks CONFUSION with switch up
- 2 hours ago
Ricciardo tries out new race seat as F1 future remains in question
- 3 hours ago
Newey tug of war takes fresh turn after SHOCKING twist
- Yesterday 21:08
FIA confirm check on Red Bull talent ahead of Spanish GP
- Yesterday 20:07
F1 News Today: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake
- Yesterday 19:27
