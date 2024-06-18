close global

F1 News Today: Drive to Survive star predicts F1 SACKING imminent as champion empathises with Verstappen retirement claims

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has delivered his verdict on a questionable contract within the Formula 1 grid.

F1 champion empathises with ‘logical’ Verstappen retirement claims

A former Formula 1 champion has issued advice to Max Verstappen following previous suggestions that he could consider an early retirement.

Ferrari star admits 'PRESSURE' from unshakeable label

One Ferrari driver has admitted he may never be able to get rid of a label which has stuck to him throughout his motorsport career.

F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster

One team struggling to make an impact on the Formula 1 grid has endured a torrid time at a rival motorsport event.

Ferrari star reveals how F1 could become SHOCK Olympic sport

Carlos Sainz has explained how he could envision Formula 1 working as an Olympic sport, something some fans have been clamouring for for years.

