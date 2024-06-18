Winless F1 driver has 'everything it takes' to become champion

A zero-win driver has been backed to achieve his dream of becoming Formula 1 world champion.

Of the 20 drivers currently on the F1 grid, eight racers have yet to taste victory in the sport, including experienced Haas duo Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg, as well as Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll.

McLaren star Oscar Piastri may not have to wait long for his maiden success, given the trajectory he has been on since entering F1 in 2023, whilst Zhou Guanyu and Yuki Tsunoda look some way off competing at the top end of the grid.

Williams pair Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant are also yet to win, however they are more concerned with breaking into the top half than achieving race wins at this stage.

Despite his struggles in 2024, former Red Bull driver Albon has shown glimpses of undoubted talent since making his debut at the 2019 Australian Grand Prix, with many believing the 28-year-old has been held back time and time again by an underperforming car.

Alex Albon has been with Williams since 2022

Albon's team-mate Logan Sargeant is also awaiting a win, having only scored one point in his F1 career

'Exceptional' talent backed to reach very top

Speaking to the F1 Nation podcast, Dave Robson, Williams head of vehicle performance, labelled the Thai driver 'exceptionally good', claiming he has almost 'everything he needs' to become world champion.

“I think he is exceptionally good,” said Robson. “He's exceptionally quick. He's also very smart and his feedback that goes into those set-ups is important.

“He's got really good pace, he's got a lot of intelligence, works really well with his engineers, and so far deals with the pressure very well.

“You've heard James Vowles [team principal] say it as well - he's got everything he needs, except the car right at this moment, to be world champion.

“We just need to provide him with that car, which obviously over the next couple of years we're looking to do.”

