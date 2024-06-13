F1 pundit claims race winner may have LOST chance to be 'elite'

BBC Sport's Andrew Benson has had his say on an upcoming driver transfer gamble following the Canadian Grand Prix.

Aside from the action on-track at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, there was also quite a bit of movement around the paddock.

Prior to the weekend, Red Bull confirmed Sergio Perez would continue with the championship leaders for another two years as VCARB also announced a continuation of their partnership with Yuki Tsunoda.

Despite rumours that Williams might announce his signing soon, one driver who still finds himself without a confirmed contract for next season is Carlos Sainz.

Carlos Sainz has been associated with almost every team on the grid this silly season

James Vowles has been vocal about wanting Carlos Sainz to join Williams

As one of the sport's most in-demand and the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in the 2023 season, Sainz should be set for a seat.

Speaking for BBC Sport, F1 correspondent Andrew Benson said: “He is Audi's first choice - they want him to lead their team into their new era in F1. And on paper this looks the most attractive option - a major manufacturer with a big budget committed to success in the medium term.”

Why would Sainz avoid Audi?

When the shocking news of Hamilton's Ferrari contract broke, Audi was a popular suggestion for Sainz's next move. Since then however, it seems to have dawned of fans the gravity of the challenge the manufacturer will face upon their entry to the sport. Benson debated the same issue, saying: "The problem is that Sauber are F1's worst-performing team this year and most believe it is going to take Audi quite some time to turn them around. Williams might be a more appealing short-term option.

“The top teams in F1 have made clear their views on drivers and Sainz is clearly not in their minds - if he was, he would not be in the situation he is. That being the case, it's hard to see him ending up in an elite car again in the near future. But in F1 you never know what will happen, so it cannot be ruled out.” he continued.

Realistically, the German manufacturer won't be winning championships in their first year, leaving Sainz with quite the conundrum.

