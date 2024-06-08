F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap
Some key changes have been made to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix to pay tribute to a Formula 1 legend.
F1 star points out Canadian GP circuit DANGER
Valtteri Bottas has made a plea concerning a potentially dangerous aspect of the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.
F1 Results Today: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice
Max Verstappen endured a disappointing Friday in Canada following a rain soaked afternoon of practice.
Perez admits Red Bull contract 'distractions' after huge decision
Sergio Perez has opened up on the process behind his new contract with Red Bull, admitting that the rumours around his future have been distracting.
Verstappen out of Canadian GP practice after FIRE
Championship leader Max Verstappen's FP2 came to an abrupt end at the Canadian Grand Prix, when his car caught fire just over halfway through the session.
