close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

Some key changes have been made to the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve ahead of the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix to pay tribute to a Formula 1 legend.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star points out Canadian GP circuit DANGER

Valtteri Bottas has made a plea concerning a potentially dangerous aspect of the upcoming Canadian Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 Results Today: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice

Max Verstappen endured a disappointing Friday in Canada following a rain soaked afternoon of practice.

➡️ READ MORE

Perez admits Red Bull contract 'distractions' after huge decision

Sergio Perez has opened up on the process behind his new contract with Red Bull, admitting that the rumours around his future have been distracting.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen out of Canadian GP practice after FIRE

Championship leader Max Verstappen's FP2 came to an abrupt end at the Canadian Grand Prix, when his car caught fire just over halfway through the session.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Formula 1 Sergio Perez Valtteri Bottas Ayrton Senna
F1 News Today: Ferrari launch championship CHALLENGE as FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari launch championship CHALLENGE as FIA reveal MASSIVE rule changes

  • Yesterday 15:19
Mercedes SLAM Hamilton replacement talk as F1 champ calls for driver BAN - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Mercedes SLAM Hamilton replacement talk as F1 champ calls for driver BAN - GPFans F1 Recap

  • June 6, 2024 23:57

Latest News

Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice

  • 2 hours ago
GPFans Recap

F1 star points out circuit DANGER as Canadian GP changes revealed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 45 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Verstappen out of Canadian GP practice after FIRE

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

'Why's he still in F1?' - Sky pundit brutally DESTROYS Ricciardo’s career

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star points out Canadian GP circuit DANGER

  • 3 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x