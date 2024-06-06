Sky F1 pundit gives Verstappen reason for Perez Red Bull contract
Bernie Collins reacted to the news of Sergio Perez' contract extension, citing Red Bull's pivotal goal as an influence for their decision.
The Sky Sports pundit and Formula 1 analyst claimed that Red Bull's decision to re-sign Perez until 2026 could be an attempt to entice world champion Max Verstappen to also stick with the team.
Speaking on skysports.com, Collins said: “I think this is a bit of an indication that Red Bull are keen to stabilise the team and perhaps that is a way of holding on to Max.”
The dynamic duo's history
The 26-year-old Dutch driver is currently contracted to RB until the end of the 2028 season, but speculation around if he could leave earlier is rife.
Having won both the 2022 and 2023 constructors' championship, Perez appears to know his role within the team distinctly.
The 34-year-old has felt pressure to perform since becoming Verstappen's team-mate in 2021, with many drivers tipped to replace him prior to the contract extension announcement.
Collins insisted: “This is perhaps an indication that they are trying to hold on to Max.
“There has been a lot of discussion that potentially that seat isn’t as comfortable, that the team isn’t as together as they would like us to believe on the outside and maybe this is an indication that they’re at least trying to show that to the rest of the world.”
Despite suggestions of a shakeup, Red Bull appears to have stuck to their guns with the Mexican driver, the hope being that he can help the team win more titles in the years to come.
