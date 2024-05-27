close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Motorsport legend DEFENDS Magnussen after F1 carnage

Motorsport legend DEFENDS Magnussen after F1 carnage

Motorsport legend DEFENDS Magnussen after F1 carnage

Motorsport legend DEFENDS Magnussen after F1 carnage

A motorsport legend has taken Kevin Magnussen’s side after a dramatic smash with Sergio Perez during the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Red Bull was completely destroyed after a terrifying incident involving both Haas drivers.

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash

Magnussen attempted an overtake on Perez during the opening lap in Monaco, heading up the hill after Turn 1, but quickly met the wall causing a collision.

His team-mate Nico Hülkenberg was caught up in the collateral damage of the incident, completing a double DNF for the Haas team.

Sergio Perez was involved in a dramatic incident with the two Haas drivers
All three drivers got out of their cars safely following the incident

Who was at fault for the incident?

Speaking to Sky Sports after the race Magnussen blamed Perez for the incident stating that the Mexican driver ‘squeezed him to the wall’.

"I trusted he was going to leave space for me since I was there. It's not a corner where you're braking into it, it's a bend on the straight so you have to have a car otherwise you leave the other guy no option,” he said.

"From my point of view, I was there and I got squeezed to the wall."

Following the crash, the stewards announced there would be no further investigation into the crash.

The Dane currently sits on 10 penalty points, and a further two would have resulted in a race ban.

Magnussen was also supported by an unlikely source, with Jeremy Clarkson taking to social media after the incident to express his support for the Haas driver.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team DISQUALIFICATION in Monaco shock

Magnussen blamed Perez for the incident

“That wasn’t K Mag’s fault in my opinion,” Clarkson wrote.

"Ok. It definitely wasn't K Mag's fault. Even Jenson now agrees."

Regardless of who was responsible, the Haas team will be unhappy with the damage to the team, already suffering after their disqualification from qualifying on Saturday.

WATCH: The Greatest F1 Champions Who Never Were

Related

Red Bull Sergio Perez Haas Kevin Magnussen Monaco Grand Prix Sky Sports
F1 star BLAMES Red Bull driver for terrifying Monaco crash
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 star BLAMES Red Bull driver for terrifying Monaco crash

  • 3 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix sets F1 record with historic first as drivers BEG for change
Monaco Grand Prix

Monaco Grand Prix sets F1 record with historic first as drivers BEG for change

  • Today 12:12

Latest News

Monaco Grand Prix

Motorsport legend DEFENDS Magnussen after F1 carnage

  • 33 minutes ago
Andretti F1 Entry

Andretti names F1 kingmaker who INSISTED he'd block entry bid

  • 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Marko reveals Newey EXCLUSION at Red Bull

  • 2 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 star BLAMES Red Bull driver for terrifying Monaco crash

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 icon takes swipe at former team after DISQUALIFICATION

  • Today 13:57
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen admits F1 rival boasts 'beautiful' feature that Red Bull cannot offer

  • Today 12:57
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x