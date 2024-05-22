FIA planning BIGGER penalties as Wolff hints at Hamilton successor - GPFans F1 Recap
FIA planning BIGGER penalties as Wolff hints at Hamilton successor - GPFans F1 Recap
The FIA are planning to award harsher penalties following certain drivers' antics throughout the 2024 season.
Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes
Toto Wolff has dropped a major hint about who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.
Hamilton BEATS Verstappen despite Red Bull star's lucrative deal
Lewis Hamilton has managed to get the better of three-time champion Max Verstappen once again, in an off-the-track battle.
New F1 entry edges closer after SHOCK Imola appearance
A prospective Formula 1 entry has revealed itself following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.
Leclerc delivers jibe at F1 title rivals with HIDING claim
Charles Leclerc has suggested that some of Ferrari's rivals may have been hiding their true pace following upgrades to their cars during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend.
Latest News
GPFans Recap
- 40 minutes ago
F1 Off the Track
Mercedes chief drops hilarious drug-related joke on LIVE TV
- 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Hamilton tries out NEW JOB with Mercedes
- 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News
Former F1 boss reveals major WONDERKID plan to save under-fire feature
- Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News
Rival F1 star 'preferred' to Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari
- Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News
Manager gives MAJOR update on Newey future
- Yesterday 18:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul