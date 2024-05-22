close global

FIA planning BIGGER penalties as Wolff hints at Hamilton successor - GPFans F1 Recap

The FIA are planning to award harsher penalties following certain drivers' antics throughout the 2024 season.

Wolff drops HUGE clue over Hamilton F1 replacement at Mercedes

Toto Wolff has dropped a major hint about who will replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Hamilton BEATS Verstappen despite Red Bull star's lucrative deal

Lewis Hamilton has managed to get the better of three-time champion Max Verstappen once again, in an off-the-track battle.

New F1 entry edges closer after SHOCK Imola appearance

A prospective Formula 1 entry has revealed itself following the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Leclerc delivers jibe at F1 title rivals with HIDING claim

Charles Leclerc has suggested that some of Ferrari's rivals may have been hiding their true pace following upgrades to their cars during the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix weekend.

F1 News Today: Newey could SNUB Hamilton as Wolff makes 'knives in pockets' admission
F1 News Today: Newey could SNUB Hamilton as Wolff makes 'knives in pockets' admission

Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap
Red Bull star reveals negotiations as new driver REPLACEMENT target emerges - GPFans F1 Recap

