Mercedes F1 driver urges professional help for mental health

One of Formula 1's biggest stars has opened up on the benefits of speaking with a professional as a way of improving mental health.

Drivers from each of the teams spoke with media ahead of the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix - which was won by Max Verstappen - as they outlined their ambitions for the weekend ahead.

However, one of the sport's biggest names took some time to talk about important issues away from the track, and delivered a vital message about making mental health a priority.

George Russell has stressed the importance of maintaining positive mental health

Coping with F1's 'emotional rollercoaster'

Mercedes driver George Russell revealed that he has sought the guidance of professionals throughout his career as a way of coping with life under the F1 microscope.

The 26-year-old also urged others to seek support, even if they feel it isn't required, adding that the benefits can have a huge impact on bettering people's personal and professional lives.

Speaking to media including GPFans, Russell said: "As I've gotten older I've recognised how important mental health is.

"Maybe from my teenage years, I was going through some challenges and difficult moments, pursuing my dream. A lot of people around my age [growing up] don't understand what you're going through.

Russell has revealed that talking to a professional has helped him deal with low moments in F1

"Then the emotional rollercoaster you're on during Formula 1...even on a good weekend, you land on a Monday morning and there is this emotional hangover.

"Finding ways to deal with that is so important, not only for my performance, but for my own happiness and to enjoy my life.

"I think we can all be better off talking with a professional, even if you're not feeling in need of it. To just talk to somebody, to take a weight off your shoulders, it often gives me ideas on how I can improve as a person and as a professional."

