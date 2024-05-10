Norris piles pressure on F1 rivals with MASSIVE claim

Lando Norris believes that McLaren can win the F1 world championship, but that 2024 may come a year too early.

Norris stormed to McLaren's first win since 2021 in Miami, with neither Max Verstappen or Sergio Perez able to match the Brit's pace in his papaya car.

Oscar Piastri also showed strong pace in the other McLaren, keeping in touch with Verstappen from P2 early on before damage from a scrap with Carlos Sainz put him out of the points.

The triumph moved Norris up to fourth in the standings, trailing Verstappen by 53 points. McLaren sit in a comfortable third in the constructors' championship, though are some way off Red Bull and Ferrari.

Lando Norris gained 25 points from his Miami victory

Max Verstappen still leads the championship seeking his fourth title

Norris '100%' sure on title challenges

Norris' confidence has been fuelled by his win in Miami, and the overall pace of both McLaren cars.

Whilst 2024 may come to early to mount a title bid for himself or team, the Brit told Sky Sports News that he believes 2025 could be their year.

“Next year? Oh, 100% [McLaren can challenge]! I’m saying that still with my feet on the ground," he said.

Lando Norris believes '100%' that he can win the title in 2025

“Absolutely, I want to believe. We have two great drivers… we have an amazing team behind us, and we’re closer than ever.

“I want to believe, and I should have the confidence to say [that] next year we can go for more, we can go for the next step.

"But we have a lot more work to do and we’re working hard to try and achieve it," he added.

