From bad to worse for Mercedes as Red Bull employ testing 'tricks' - GPFans F1 Recap
F1 News
Mercedes has confirmed George Russell suffered a hydraulic failure during the second session of the second day of the Bahrain pre-season test. Read more here...
Hamilton struggling with Mercedes W14 – Wolff reveals 'issues'
It came on a day where team principal Toto Wolff has conceded Lewis Hamilton was faced with balance issues during the second day of running at F1's Bahrain pre-season test. Read more here...
Red Bull 'tricks' which have RB19 setting the pace
Max Verstappen dominated on Day 1 of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, finishing as the fastest driver in both the morning and afternoon session, then clocked quickest in the morning on Day 2. What is the secret behind his success? Read more here...
How De Vries stole Sargeant's number - and how Sargeant almost leaked the news
Logan Sargeant and Nyck de Vries made their F1 testing debuts this week, with the American driver getting familiar with his new Formula 1 car in an unfamiliar number. Read more here...
Zhou in surprise break of Red Bull and Ferrari stronghold as Mercedes suffer
Zhou Guanyu triggered a testing surprise with a late glory lap to top the times for Alfa Romeo. Read more here...
