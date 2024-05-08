Newey's wife shares EMOTIONAL tribute following design guru's Red Bull exit
Newey's wife shares EMOTIONAL tribute following design guru's Red Bull exit
Adrian Newey's wife has taken to social media to share an 'emotional' message following her husband's decision to depart the team next season.
Prior to the Miami Grand Prix, Newey announced that he was calling time on a highly successful spell with the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions, in which he helped deliver 13 titles across two dominant eras.
READ MORE: Kravitz astounded by Newey VICTORY in Red Bull negotiations
It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 65-year-old, with rumours circling that he could be set to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season.
Given his stellar reputation as the greatest designer the sport has ever seen, there will likely be no shortage of offers to consider as he weighs up his next move.
However, his close friend and manager Eddie Jordan suggested that Newey may opt to take some time away from the F1 spotlight, before making any decisions on his future.
READ MORE: Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future
'End of an era'
Following a dramatic weekend in Miami, Newey's wife, Amanda, posted an image of the pair standing in front of Max Verstappen's car on her Instagram story.
The caption read: "Emotional end of an era. Thank you, @redbullracing. It has been a wild ride with a fantastic team."
It's not the first time Amanda Newey has hit the headlines on social media this year, previously branding a claim that her husband had not been responsible for the design of two winning cars as 'Absolute b*******' on X, formerly known as Twitter.
READ MORE: Lando Norris: 10 things you may not know about the F1 race winner
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 boss admits Horner Red Bull chaos provides INVESTMENT opportunity
- 35 minutes ago
Newey's wife shares EMOTIONAL tribute following design guru's Red Bull exit
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton insists ex-trainer Angela Cullen 'belongs in the sport'
- 2 hours ago
Kravitz astounded by Newey VICTORY in Red Bull negotiations
- 2 hours ago
Wolff reveals Verstappen 'meetings'
- 3 hours ago
Marko hints at CHANGE in key update on Verstappen's Red Bull future
- Today 17:58
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 17 - 19 May
- GP MONACO 24 - 26 May
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul