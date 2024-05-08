Newey's wife shares EMOTIONAL tribute following design guru's Red Bull exit

Adrian Newey's wife has taken to social media to share an 'emotional' message following her husband's decision to depart the team next season.

Prior to the Miami Grand Prix, Newey announced that he was calling time on a highly successful spell with the reigning Formula 1 constructors' champions, in which he helped deliver 13 titles across two dominant eras.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the 65-year-old, with rumours circling that he could be set to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari next season.

Given his stellar reputation as the greatest designer the sport has ever seen, there will likely be no shortage of offers to consider as he weighs up his next move.

However, his close friend and manager Eddie Jordan suggested that Newey may opt to take some time away from the F1 spotlight, before making any decisions on his future.

Newey has been tipped to join Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Newey has been a major part of Red Bull's success since joining the team in 2006

'End of an era'

Following a dramatic weekend in Miami, Newey's wife, Amanda, posted an image of the pair standing in front of Max Verstappen's car on her Instagram story.

The caption read: "Emotional end of an era. Thank you, @redbullracing. It has been a wild ride with a fantastic team."

It's not the first time Amanda Newey has hit the headlines on social media this year, previously branding a claim that her husband had not been responsible for the design of two winning cars as 'Absolute b*******' on X, formerly known as Twitter.

