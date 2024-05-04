It has been reported that Williams are looking to get Andrea Kimi Antonelli into their car for his Formula 1 debut in Imola.

The Italian driver, who has been part of the Mercedes junior driver programme since he was 13, is one of the top young talents in F2 as he embarks on his first season in the category with Prema.

READ MORE: One Newey suitor RULED OUT as chase intensifies for F1 guru

Antonelli is under consideration by the Brackley-based team to replace Lewis Hamilton, who will make the move to Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year-deal.

But according to reports, he could be set for F1 action sooner than anticipated.

READ MORE: Sainz hints at sensational move to rival series

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is under consideration for a 2025 seat

Williams are looking to Antonelli in their car

Antonelli being lined up for F1 debut

Antonelli recently completed a test in the 2022 Mercedes – the W13 – around the Imola track in what was his second F1 test in a month.

Reports claimed a request to the FIA was made so that Imola could be where Antonelli makes his debut in the pinnacle of motorsport, as Williams are said to be applying to get the Italian a Super License under special dispensation.

However, these links were shut down by Williams, with official F1 reporter Lawrence Barretto revealing that team boss James Vowles had said that 'Antonelli won’t be in the car in Imola.'

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: McLaren star opens up on ADHD 'struggle'

Antonelli would need special permission to drive an F1 car

Antonelli does not turn 18 until August 25 and is therefore under the age limit to drive F1 machinery.

The FIA are currently looking into the matter, with F1 pundit Will Buxton tweeting that Williams plan to get Antonelli into their car for an Imola debut.

Logan Sargeant has struggled at the team since joining F1 in 2023 and has been completely out-performed by Alex Albon thus far.

READ MORE: McLaren star DROPPED following serious injury

Related