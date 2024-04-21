Ricciardo under FIA INVESTIGATION after chaotic Chinese Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo is under investigation for overtaking during a Safety Car period at the Chinese Grand Prix.
The Australian driver was involved in an incident with Aston Martin's Lance Stroll on lap 27.
Following a safety car restart Stroll hit the rear of Ricciardo lifting him into the air.
Ricciardo was forced to retire on lap 34 due to the damage and Stroll was awarded a 10 second penalty.
Ricciardo under investigation
To add further misery to his weekend, Ricciardo is under investigation for overtaking during Safety Car conditions, a breach of Article 55.8.
Ricciardo discussed the Stroll incident with Sky Sports F1 after the race.
"I could see it was obviously bunching up into the hairpin, so everyone's backing up," he said.
"But then how hard he [Stroll] hit me and pretty much put half of his car into mine. It wasn't a small lack of judgement it was miles off.
"That for me is obviously no excuse. I think what's frustrating is that I watched his onboard and he's not even looking at me.
"You can see his helmet he's looking at the apex in the corner so I don't know why he's not looking at the car in front, unless his eyes are doing something funny but it looked like he wasn't looking at me and it shows how hard he hit me.
"He was clearly focused on something else."
