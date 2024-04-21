Norris proven wrong with CHEEKY Ferrari F1 'bet' - Top three verdict

Lando Norris' 'bet' has been proven wrong after a P2 finish for the McLaren driver at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Following an anti-climatic sprint where the British driver dropped from pole position to sixth, Norris found himself back on the podium for the main race.

Norris benefitted from a VSC and Safety Car to jump Sergio Perez for second position, making just one pit stop.

Ferrari drivers' Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz also made one stop, but Norris managed to hold them and Perez off to claim a spot on the podium.

In a post race interview he revealed he bet that the team would finish 35 seconds behind the Ferrari's.

Here's what the top three had to say...

Max Verstappen finished in P1

"It felt amazing. The whole weekend we were incredibly quick. Just enjoyable to drive on every compound.

"We survived the restarts well and the car was basically on rails and I could do whatever I wanted with it.

"Those kind of weekends are amazing to feel and to achieve what we did this weekend is fantastic."

Lando Norris took a surprise P2

"Surprised, so I'm very happy.

"I'm happy for the whole team, they deserved it. Good pit stops. Just today worked out.

"I don't know why, it was not the race I was expecting to have today, but just got comfortable and could manage the tyres a lot, which was an easier task than what I could have yesterday.

"And I could just push, the car felt great and I felt comfortable. So a good day, good points, and another podium. So very happy.

"I was surprised by many things: the lack of pace from Ferrari, our good pace, and I guess us comparing to the Red Bull which was so surprising.

"I just wasn't expecting today. I got everything ready to go home early and not be on the podium, so it's a pleasant surprise. But it shows the team have done a good job, have worked hard and it's paying off.

"I made a bet how far behind the Ferrari we would finish today. I thought 35s - and I was very wrong by that. So happy to be wrong with myself, and my own bets, but a good day for everyone."

Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez failed to make it a Red Bull 1-2 finishing third

"It really cost us quite a bit unfortunately we got the Safety Car and lost two places.

"We did most of the lap on the hard and fighting like that in the early laps, the life of the tyre goes off dramatically but at least we got onto the podium. But it would have been good to be one and two.

"We were definitely lacking some pace, especially on the medium compound, we struggled a bit with the balance.

"We changed a lot from yesterday to today, so we didn't read the conditions as perfectly as we could.

"But overall it was a strong weekend and we understand the reasons today why the race pace was a little down."

