F1 Testing 2023: The driver schedule for all three days in Bahrain

On Thursday morning in Bahrain the months of waiting will be over and we will finally have meaningful F1 action again as 2023 pre-season testing gets under way.

Three days at the International Circuit in Sakhir will start to answer some of the tantalising questions experts and fans are asking right now.

Which of the 10 teams have taken a major step forward over the winter, and which ones are about to be very disappointed. And can anybody threaten the all-conquering march of Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Red Bull will again be red-hot favourites.

The format for testing gives us six sessions, but each driver only gets to try out their new car for three of those sessions.

Driver Schedule for F1 testing 2023 in Bahrain

We now have a driver schedule for Bahrain which is pretty much confirmed, and here it is.

Thursday

The lineup for the opening day looks like this:

TeamMorningAfternoon
Red BullMax VerstappenMax Verstappen
FerrariCarlos SainzCharles Leclerc
MercedesGeorge RussellLewis Hamilton
AlpinePierre GaslyEsteban Ocon
McLarenOscar PiastriLando Norris
Alfa RomeoZhou GuanyuValtteri Bottas
Aston MartinFelipe DrugovichFernando Alonso
HaasNico HülkenbergKevin Magnussen
AlphaTauriYuki TsunodaNyck de Vries
WilliamsAlexander AlbonLogan Sargeant

Friday

Moving on to Friday, and the confirmed schedule is as follows:

TeamMorningAfternoon
Red BullSergio PérezMax Verstappen
Ferrarin.n.b.n.n.b.
MercedesLewis HamiltonGeorge Russell
AlpineEsteban OconPierre Gasly
McLarenLando NorrisOscar Piastri
Alfa RomeoZhou GuanyuZhou Guanyu
Aston Martinn.n.b.n.n.b.
HaasKevin MagnussenNico Hülkenberg
AlphaTauriYuki TsunodaNyck de Vries
WilliamsLogan SargeantLogan Sargeant

Saturday

The schedule for the third and final day is as folllows:

TeamMorningAfternoon
Red BullSergio PérezSergio Pérez
Ferrarin.n.b.n.n.b.
MercedesGeorge RussellLewis Hamilton
AlpinePierre GaslyEsteban Ocon
McLarenOscar PiastriLando Norris
Alfa RomeoValtteri BottasValtteri Bottas
Aston Martinn.n.b.n.n.b.
HaasNico HülkenbergKevin Magnussen
AlphaTauriNyck de VriesYuki Tsunoda
WilliamsAlexander AlbonAlexander Albon

