F1 Testing 2023: The driver schedule for all three days in Bahrain
F1 News
F1 Testing 2023: The driver schedule for all three days in Bahrain
On Thursday morning in Bahrain the months of waiting will be over and we will finally have meaningful F1 action again as 2023 pre-season testing gets under way.
Three days at the International Circuit in Sakhir will start to answer some of the tantalising questions experts and fans are asking right now.
Which of the 10 teams have taken a major step forward over the winter, and which ones are about to be very disappointed. And can anybody threaten the all-conquering march of Red Bull and Max Verstappen.
The format for testing gives us six sessions, but each driver only gets to try out their new car for three of those sessions.
Driver Schedule for F1 testing 2023 in Bahrain
We now have a driver schedule for Bahrain which is pretty much confirmed, and here it is.
Thursday
The lineup for the opening day looks like this:
|Team
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Red Bull
|Max Verstappen
|Max Verstappen
|Ferrari
|Carlos Sainz
|Charles Leclerc
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Lewis Hamilton
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Esteban Ocon
|McLaren
|Oscar Piastri
|Lando Norris
|Alfa Romeo
|Zhou Guanyu
|Valtteri Bottas
|Aston Martin
|Felipe Drugovich
|Fernando Alonso
|Haas
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Kevin Magnussen
|AlphaTauri
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|Alexander Albon
|Logan Sargeant
Friday
Moving on to Friday, and the confirmed schedule is as follows:
|Team
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Red Bull
|Sergio Pérez
|Max Verstappen
|Ferrari
|n.n.b.
|n.n.b.
|Mercedes
|Lewis Hamilton
|George Russell
|Alpine
|Esteban Ocon
|Pierre Gasly
|McLaren
|Lando Norris
|Oscar Piastri
|Alfa Romeo
|Zhou Guanyu
|Zhou Guanyu
|Aston Martin
|n.n.b.
|n.n.b.
|Haas
|Kevin Magnussen
|Nico Hülkenberg
|AlphaTauri
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Nyck de Vries
|Williams
|Logan Sargeant
|Logan Sargeant
Saturday
The schedule for the third and final day is as folllows:
|Team
|Morning
|Afternoon
|Red Bull
|Sergio Pérez
|Sergio Pérez
|Ferrari
|n.n.b.
|n.n.b.
|Mercedes
|George Russell
|Lewis Hamilton
|Alpine
|Pierre Gasly
|Esteban Ocon
|McLaren
|Oscar Piastri
|Lando Norris
|Alfa Romeo
|Valtteri Bottas
|Valtteri Bottas
|Aston Martin
|n.n.b.
|n.n.b.
|Haas
|Nico Hülkenberg
|Kevin Magnussen
|AlphaTauri
|Nyck de Vries
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Williams
|Alexander Albon
|Alexander Albon
READ MORE: Drive To Survive Season 5: Release date, storylines & how to watch