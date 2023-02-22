Stuart Hodge

On Thursday morning in Bahrain the months of waiting will be over and we will finally have meaningful F1 action again as 2023 pre-season testing gets under way.

Three days at the International Circuit in Sakhir will start to answer some of the tantalising questions experts and fans are asking right now.

Which of the 10 teams have taken a major step forward over the winter, and which ones are about to be very disappointed. And can anybody threaten the all-conquering march of Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

Red Bull will again be red-hot favourites.

The format for testing gives us six sessions, but each driver only gets to try out their new car for three of those sessions.

Driver Schedule for F1 testing 2023 in Bahrain

We now have a driver schedule for Bahrain which is pretty much confirmed, and here it is.

Thursday

The lineup for the opening day looks like this:

Friday

Moving on to Friday, and the confirmed schedule is as follows:

Team Morning Afternoon Red Bull Sergio Pérez Max Verstappen Ferrari n.n.b. n.n.b. Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Alfa Romeo Zhou Guanyu Zhou Guanyu Aston Martin n.n.b. n.n.b. Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hülkenberg AlphaTauri Yuki Tsunoda Nyck de Vries Williams Logan Sargeant Logan Sargeant

Saturday

The schedule for the third and final day is as folllows:

Team Morning Afternoon Red Bull Sergio Pérez Sergio Pérez Ferrari n.n.b. n.n.b. Mercedes George Russell Lewis Hamilton Alpine Pierre Gasly Esteban Ocon McLaren Oscar Piastri Lando Norris Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Valtteri Bottas Aston Martin n.n.b. n.n.b. Haas Nico Hülkenberg Kevin Magnussen AlphaTauri Nyck de Vries Yuki Tsunoda Williams Alexander Albon Alexander Albon

