Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning

Lewis Hamilton had pole position snatched away from him after every driver had already crossed the line during sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.

FIA CANCEL important drivers' meeting after huge drama in China

An important meeting set to be held with all of the Formula 1 drivers present has been cancelled by the FIA at the Chinese Grand Prix, following a chaotic Friday.

Horner delivers threat to Ricciardo over Red Bull pressure

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has put the pressure on his former driver Daniel Ricciardo to 'turn it around' following a poor start to the season.

Verstappen admits Red Bull 'DESERVED' horror China qualifying

Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the reasons behind his struggles during a chaotic sprint qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Another bizarre fire STOPS action at Chinese Grand Prix

Sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix saw a recurrence of an unusual disruption that marred practice earlier on the same day.

F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers MAJOR China defeat as F1 star LOSES pole after FIA intervention
F1 News Today: Verstappen suffers MAJOR China defeat as F1 star LOSES pole after FIA intervention

Hamilton opens up on Wolff talks over Ferrari move as Verstappen SLAMS F1 decision
Hamilton opens up on Wolff talks over Ferrari move as Verstappen SLAMS F1 decision

F1 Standings

