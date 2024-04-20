Hamilton dealt China blow after major FIA decision as Ricciardo given huge Horner warning - GPFans F1 Recap
Lewis Hamilton had pole position snatched away from him after every driver had already crossed the line during sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix.
FIA CANCEL important drivers' meeting after huge drama in China
An important meeting set to be held with all of the Formula 1 drivers present has been cancelled by the FIA at the Chinese Grand Prix, following a chaotic Friday.
Horner delivers threat to Ricciardo over Red Bull pressure
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has put the pressure on his former driver Daniel Ricciardo to 'turn it around' following a poor start to the season.
Verstappen admits Red Bull 'DESERVED' horror China qualifying
Three-time world champion Max Verstappen has revealed the reasons behind his struggles during a chaotic sprint qualifying session at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Another bizarre fire STOPS action at Chinese Grand Prix
Sprint qualifying at the Chinese Grand Prix saw a recurrence of an unusual disruption that marred practice earlier on the same day.
