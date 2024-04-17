F1 legend considering BUYING team as Hamilton handed more bad news - GPFans F1 Recap

Guenther Steiner could be set for a high profile return to Formula 1 – as a team owner.

F1 team boss sends Hamilton bad news of even larger Mercedes decline

Mercedes could be in more trouble, as a Formula 1 team boss reveals encouraging signs from a rival car.

F1 legend reveals 'best' era for major F1 format

Legendary Formula 1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has revealed what he believes is the ‘best’ era for the sport’s qualifying format.

Norris reveals CRUCIAL save that kept him at McLaren

Lando Norris has revealed a turning point that secured his future with McLaren.

F1 star set to compete AGAINST fans in landmark event

Formula 1 fans can compete against Kick Sauber star Zhou Guanyu in a one-off event ahead of next weekend's Chinese Grand Prix.

