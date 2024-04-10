Ricciardo reveals creative process behind STUNNING charity work

Visa Cash App RB driver Daniel Ricciardo showcased his creative side in a heartwarming charity initiative.

The ever-popular Ricciardo's return to his home turf for the 2024 Australian Grand Prix did not yield the on-track result he craved, finishing a lowly 12th, but he did find a way to delight his home crowd.

The so-called 'Honey Badger' has endured a poor start to 2024, and has come under increasing pressure to keep his position in the sport, with New Zealander Liam Lawson waiting in the wings at Visa Cash App RB.

However, the Aussie's heart remained firmly set on a different kind of victory - one focused on giving back.

He showcased his support for his long-standing charity partner, Save The Children, through a truly unique initiative.

The helmet design for a cause

Before the Australian GP, Ricciardo revealed that Optus were running a competition for Aussies to design his home race helmet, saying in a LinkedIn post, "I'm looking for a young Aussie artist who can bring to life the theme of Australian optimism."

The winning entry was 20-year-old Australian artist Rosie Pettenon, who made a design that was a celebration of Ricciardo's homeland.

Daniel Ricciardo and competition winner Rosie Pettenon. Credit: Optus

The design incorporated iconic Australian flora - gums, wattle and Kangaroo paw - the floral emblem of Ricciardo's home state of Western Australia.

These elements were interwoven with equally recognisable symbols of the country - playful kangaroos, a classic windmill silhouette, and, of course, a cheeky honey badger - a nod to Ricciardo's well-known nickname.

Commenting on the design in his LinkedIn post, the Australian driver said, "I love the helmet. I think Rosie did a tremendous job. And what's really cool is Lloyds running an online auction for it. All the proceeds will then go to Save The Children."

The auction proved to be a resounding success, with the final bid reaching an impressive $61,000 (around £49,000), a significant contribution that will undoubtedly make a positive impact on the lives of many children.

