Vettel F1 return clue dropped by Wolff as Hamilton lifts lid on surprise Mercedes move - GPFans F1 Recap

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hinted at a surprise return for a retired F1 legend.

Hamilton blames Mercedes car for STUNNING decision

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed the reason for a shocking decision he made at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Alonso snubs top F1 seat in brutal takedown

Fernando Alonso has hinted at a possible exit from Formula 1 following a solid performance at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen questions 'slow' F1 Academy

Max Verstappen has expressed his opinion on the all-female racing series F1 Academy.

NIGHTMARE Japanese GP may bite F1 team later this season

A poor result for Williams at the Japanese GP may come back to haunt them later in the 2024 season.

F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ferrari 'rethinking' Hamilton signing as F1 legend now considering return

  • 3 hours ago
Hamilton admits facing BAN calls as under-fire FIA president given strong support - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Hamilton admits facing BAN calls as under-fire FIA president given strong support - GPFans F1 Recap

  • April 8, 2024 23:57

F1 Standings

