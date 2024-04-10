Vettel F1 return clue dropped by Wolff as Hamilton lifts lid on surprise Mercedes move - GPFans F1 Recap

With Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff hinted at a surprise return for a retired F1 legend.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton blames Mercedes car for STUNNING decision

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has revealed the reason for a shocking decision he made at the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Alonso snubs top F1 seat in brutal takedown

Fernando Alonso has hinted at a possible exit from Formula 1 following a solid performance at the Japanese Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Verstappen questions 'slow' F1 Academy

Max Verstappen has expressed his opinion on the all-female racing series F1 Academy.

➡️ READ MORE

NIGHTMARE Japanese GP may bite F1 team later this season

A poor result for Williams at the Japanese GP may come back to haunt them later in the 2024 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Related