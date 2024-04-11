Verstappen makes 'really nice' claim about F1 rival

Max Verstappen has described an F1 rival as being ‘really nice’, after winning the Japanese GP.

Following a dominant display in Japan, the Dutch driver added a 57th win to his impressive list of achievements.

Verstappen won his first world title in 2021, where himself and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton were locked in an intense rivalry.

The title was won in a controversial fashion on the last lap, a decision that still fills Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff with a ‘personal anger’.

Max Verstappen celebrated his 57th career win at the Japanese GP 2024

Toto Wolff describes Abu Dhabi 2021 'anger'

Verstappen makes Toto Wolff ‘really nice’ claim

However, Lewis Hamilton’s decision to move to Mercedes for 2025 has ended the chances of Wolff and the British driver pursuing an eighth world title together.

Since, Wolff has turned his attention towards Max Verstappen as his priority to fill the vacant seat at Mercedes.

The champion seemed amused at the change in attitude from his former rival, particularly when he claimed the championship was already over after the Japanese GP.

“Lately, Toto has been really nice, saying a lot of nice things about me,” he said in the post-race press conference at the Japanese GP.

“No, I don't know. It's still a very long season. I don't want to think about the rest of the season too much. I really want to approach it race by race.

Max Verstappen discusses 'really nice' Toto Wolff

“I know there will be tracks coming up that might not be so favourable for us, but then, of course, when we do get to tracks where we know that we can be quick, we have to really take advantage of it and score the maximum amount of points as a team, and that's what we'll continue to try and do.

“And then, of course, I think we know that we get to tracks where maybe it's a bit more difficult we have to try and maximise that as well, where maybe other teams can win as well.”

