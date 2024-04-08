Verstappen claims ally could make AMAZING Red Bull return

A key ally of Max Verstappen’s could be poised to make a return to Red Bull only weeks after leaving the team.

Chief mechanic Lee Stevenson announced in March via Instagram he was leaving the team, a major blow to Verstappen.

Stevenson has been alongside Verstappen for all 56 of his race victories but has already arrived at his new venture.

The mechanic was poached by Stake F1, who will be hoping Stevenson’s Red Bull experience will help create a successful Audi project when they enter the sport in 2026.

Max Verstappen Australian GP 2024

Max Verstappen and Lee Stevenson

Verstappen praises ‘good friend’ Stevenson

Despite leaving the team, there is no bad blood between the champion and his former number one mechanic.

At the Japanese GP post-qualifying press conference Verstappen opened up on his relationship with Stevenson, revealing the door could be open for a potential return to Red Bull.

“Yeah, I mean, I have a very good relationship with Leroy already from my start at Red Bull from 2016 onwards,” the Dutch driver said.

“He was my number one…We've had a few good years. And then he moved into a bit of a different role where I think initially was a bit more based at the factory. Then he came back to the track and a bit more like sharing duties as a chief mechanic.

“He got a great opportunity at Sauber, and I don't blame him for trying something new.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen Japan 2024

“Yeah, I mean, we're still good friends. We have shared a lot of great moments together.

“Sometimes in life, you get opportunities and you maybe go a bit out of your comfort zone. You try something new. If it doesn't work out, you can always come back, right?”

