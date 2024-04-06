F1 News Today: Hamilton EXCITED as Marko fears Red Bull have fallen behind
Lewis Hamilton has started off the Japanese Grand Prix weekend on a much more positive note, following a poor start to the season.
Marko fears Red Bull have fallen BEHIND F1 rivals{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/b35054d3fe2a44bf2fc574f5557fdf96d27469b2.png][][2]}
Red Bull chief Helmut Marko fears Red Bull have fallen behind rivals ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix.
McLaren reveal SECOND key F1 departure within week{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/7081a1249daea6251a446c890789943b6e10a881.png][][2]}
McLaren have been hit with another high-profile departure this week, following the recent exit of a key member of their technical staff.
Ricciardo 'LAST chance has gone' claims F1 winner{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/99bd75a852257aec2ee5d7da6f5ecc917ab72bdf.jpg][][2]}
An F1 winner has offered a harsh analysis of Daniel Ricciardo’s chances in F1, claiming his ‘last chance has gone’.
FIA president backed as key parties threaten 'legal action'{inlineimage[https://sportsbase.io/images/gpfans/copy_620x348/3c897453ba9f9fef5730015a691157b46a795807.jpg][][2]}
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has received support from a variety of FIA member clubs following the conclusion of an ethics committee report into his conduct.
