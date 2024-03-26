F1 News Today: Marko admits Ricciardo replacement for Japan as Wolff reveals talks with F1 star's key figure

Daniel Ricciardo is set to be replaced by a Japanese driver at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka for Visa Cash App RB.

Wolff reveals Verstappen father talks amid Mercedes links

It has been reported that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has held talks with Max Verstappen’s father over a move to the team.

Hamilton F1 RECORD given huge boost despite Australia woes

One of Lewis Hamilton’s most impressive Formula 1 records is no longer at threat following a chaotic Australian Grand Prix.

Mercedes driver suggests Hamilton struggles could be irreversible

Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson has suggested that this era of Formula 1 may not entirely suit Lewis Hamilton.

Wolff wants Mercedes ‘smile’ as F1 boss takes cheeky pop at own team

The last few seasons have been some of the toughest since the formation of the modern Mercedes Formula 1 team in 2010.

