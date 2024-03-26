F1 News Today: Marko admits Ricciardo replacement for Japan as Wolff reveals talks with F1 star's key figure
F1 News Today: Marko admits Ricciardo replacement for Japan as Wolff reveals talks with F1 star's key figure
Daniel Ricciardo is set to be replaced by a Japanese driver at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka for Visa Cash App RB.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff reveals Verstappen father talks amid Mercedes links
It has been reported that Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has held talks with Max Verstappen’s father over a move to the team.
➡️ READ MORE
Hamilton F1 RECORD given huge boost despite Australia woes
One of Lewis Hamilton’s most impressive Formula 1 records is no longer at threat following a chaotic Australian Grand Prix.
➡️ READ MORE
Mercedes driver suggests Hamilton struggles could be irreversible
Mercedes simulator driver Anthony Davidson has suggested that this era of Formula 1 may not entirely suit Lewis Hamilton.
➡️ READ MORE
Wolff wants Mercedes ‘smile’ as F1 boss takes cheeky pop at own team
The last few seasons have been some of the toughest since the formation of the modern Mercedes Formula 1 team in 2010.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 News & Gossip
Shock NEW favourite emerges for Verstappen Red Bull team-mate role
- 30 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip
Mercedes F1 star will 'MISS' Japanese Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
F1 Today
F1 News Today: Marko admits Ricciardo replacement for Japan as Wolff reveals talks with F1 star's key figure
- 3 hours ago
GPFans Recap
Angela Cullen details 'exciting' new interest after Hamilton split as Michael Masi makes shock return - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:55
F1 News & Gossip
Wolff wants Mercedes ‘smile’ as F1 boss takes cheeky pop at own team
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 News & Gossip
Ricciardo set to be replaced at Japanese Grand Prix
- Yesterday 21:57