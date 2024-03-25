Hamilton F1 RECORD given huge boost despite Australia woes

One of Lewis Hamilton’s most impressive Formula 1 records is no longer at threat following a chaotic Australian Grand Prix.

The Brit is atop a multitude of statistics that will take a very long time for anyone to match, including his seven world championships and 103 race victories.

Mercedes has wasted their last two years with him – offering a sub-standard car, without the potential to fight for race wins.

It has left him to make the decision to leave the Silver Arrows after 12 seasons to start a new project with Ferrari.

Max Verstappen retired on lap three of the Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton's special record remains unbeaten

Which Hamilton record stands?

Even that could take time to bear its fruits, meaning that his current records will have to stand the test of time.

A hectic Australian Grand Prix saw Hamilton retire with an engine failure early in the race but also saw Max Verstappen retire on lap three with a brake issue.

Lewis Hamilton is without a win in two years

One of the biggest shocks of the season saw Verstappen’s streak of 43 consecutive points finishes come to an end, five short of eclipsing Hamilton’s record set between 2018 and 2020 after he was ruled out of the Sakhir Grand Prix having contracted a corona virus.

It’s hard to see where that run may have been halted through means other than a mechanical failure - but it helps protect Hamilton’s record for at least another two seasons one would suspect.

