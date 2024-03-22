close global

F1 News Today: Verstappen makes HUGE statement on Red Bull future as Marko confirms Bearman talks

Max Verstappen has commented on his future at Red Bull amid rumours that he could leave the team.

Marko confirms 'unimaginable' Bearman talks with Red Bull

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has revealed 'talks' with Ferrari sensation Ollie Bearman.

Mercedes DAMAGE Hamilton hopes after key F1 moves

Mercedes may have made it even harder for Lewis Hamilton to claim an unprecedented eighth world championship title, when he joins Ferrari in 2025.

Norris sets ‘hearts racing’ as F1 star goes on celebrity date in a CHICKEN SHOP

Lando Norris now has something in common with Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, Louis Theroux, Paul Mescal and Jennifer Lawrence.

F1 team's failures blamed on Excel 'joke'

Everyone who uses a computer for work is familiar with Microsoft Excel and Excel formulas. However, few would have expected Formula 1 to be burdened by those same formulas.

Horner 'seeking' Red Bull PROMOTION as Verstappen 'close' to shocking F1 switch - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Horner 'seeking' Red Bull PROMOTION as Verstappen 'close' to shocking F1 switch - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Saudi Arabian GP investigation result as Susie Wolff reveals 'criminal complaint'
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce HUGE Saudi Arabian GP investigation result as Susie Wolff reveals 'criminal complaint'

  • Yesterday 16:06

Latest News

F1 on TV

Sky F1 TV coverage gets NEW home in major broadcast change

  • Just now
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Australian Grand Prix practice times - Verstappen easily beaten as key F1 rival goes fastest

  • 33 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star could bizarrely be ruled OUT of Australian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen makes HUGE statement on Red Bull future as Marko confirms Bearman talks

  • 1 hour ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 Australian Grand Prix weather forecast: Melbourne gears up for mixed conditions

  • 2 hours ago
Australian Grand Prix

F1 star suffers high speed crash to bring out red flag at Australian Grand Prix

  • Today 03:21
