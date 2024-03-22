Former Ferrari star claims rival series 'more interesting' than F1

Former F1 driver Felipe Massa has expressed his belief that an alternative series now offers a more compelling viewing experience than F1, thanks to its closely contested competition.

Having raced for Venturi in Formula E for two seasons following a 15-year F1 career, Massa attended the São Paulo E-Prix last weekend, marking his return to an FIA-governed event since filing a lawsuit against them, Formula One Management, and ex-F1 CEO Bernie Ecclestone.

In a discussion with RacingNews365, Massa shed light on the background of his 'Crashgate' lawsuit, a cause which Ecclestone has publicly backed.

Ecclestone, aged 93, made his debut at the Formula E championship during its tenth season's fourth round, and he was notably impressed by the calibre of competition, acknowledging that the series has reached the same level as Formula 1. This marks a significant turnaround from his initial scepticism about the series' longevity.

Felipe Massa believes Formula 1 is 'more interesting' than F1

Massa a big fan of Formula E

Formula E continues to gain traction, boasting the fourth-largest fanbase in motorsport and consistently delivering more overtakes than any other single-seater category. The São Paulo race saw an impressive 212 competitive overtakes, far surpassing recent F1 races.

Massa, who is a staunch supporter of Formula E, draws on his experience in both championships to highlight the heightened level of competition in Formula E compared to F1.

"I think it's really nice to race in the city tracks in Formula E," Massa told RacingNews365. "I think also the competition, the difference between the cars is really small in Formula E.

"You see that every race, you have different drivers fighting for the victory, you see that the championship finishes at the end, not before. So this is really nice, Formula E overtaking is awesome.

"Formula 1, you also have a very nice car to drive with much more aerodynamic downforce, compared to Formula E, for example.

"But I mean, I think the race in Formula E is more interesting to watch compared to Formula 1, especially when you have a car that is a lot in front, like Red Bull and others in the past as well."

